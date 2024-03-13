KRWG Public Media wins 8 awards from New Mexico Press Women

This year, KRWG Public Media was honored with 8 first-place awards for television, radio, digital, and student reporting in this year’s communications contest by New Mexico Press Women.

Christian Valle, KRWG Television Production Manager was awarded first-place honors in special programming for television for the documentary “Clara Belle Williams: New Mexico Pioneer in Education.” The documentary shares the inspiring life story of the first African American graduate of New Mexico State University.

Anthony Moreno, KRWG Content Director, and Evelyn Sandoval, former Senior Television Producer shared first-place honors for a television talk show with an episode of “Fronteras A Changing America” that featured an in-depth look at local lowrider culture and a conversation with award-winning Fronteriza author Denise Chávez.

KC Counts, KRWG Morning Edition Host and Operations Manager was awarded “Best Radio Newscast” for her November 8th newscast from last year that updated the region with election night results and coverage.

KRWG Public Media’s digital content won multiple awards this year. Jonny Coker, multimedia journalist at KRWG Public Media won first place for a web feature news reporting for his coverage of the humanitarian crisis at the border. Angelina Malone took home two first-place awards. First, her web and social media campaign for “Talkin’ Tamales” a KRWG live special FM call-in program received first-place honors. Malone also won first place for KRWG's social media presence.

Also, Noah Raess, KRWG Public Media Scholar took home two first-place collegiate honors for his reporting for television on border trade fueling Santa Teresa’s growth and a profile feature on female racecar driver Drew Cassidy.

KRWG Public Media General Manager Adrian Velarde shared his joy about the organization getting recognized by New Mexico Press Women.

“These awards are a testament to our content team's dedication, talent, and commitment to producing high-quality, impactful content for the entire region. This recognition reflects the collective strength of our entire team, and I'm incredibly proud of everyone's contribution,” Velarde said.

All first-place winners in the communications contest from New Mexico Press Women may be eligible to move on to a national contest.