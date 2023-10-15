Legendary Civil Rights Activist Visits La Academia Dolores Huerta Charter Middle School

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with La Academia Dolores Huerta (LADH) Dual Language Charter Middle School Head Principal/Superintendent, Sylvy Galvan de Lucero about legendary civil rights activist, Dolores Huerta, visiting students and the community in Las Cruces. Ms. Huerta is scheduled to be at La Academia Dolores Huerta Dual Language Charter Middle School, 400 W. Bell Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88805 from 2:30pm to 3:30pm for an afternoon of dialogue, learning, and celebration of her legacy. Students and the community are invited. www.ladh.org