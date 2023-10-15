© 2023 KRWG
Legendary Civil Rights Activist Visits La Academia Dolores Huerta Charter Middle School

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published October 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM MDT
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: Activist Dolores Huerta attends the "Dolores" New York Premiere at The Metrograph on August 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with La Academia Dolores Huerta (LADH) Dual Language Charter Middle School Head Principal/Superintendent, Sylvy Galvan de Lucero about legendary civil rights activist, Dolores Huerta, visiting students and the community in Las Cruces. Ms. Huerta is scheduled to be at La Academia Dolores Huerta Dual Language Charter Middle School, 400 W. Bell Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88805 from 2:30pm to 3:30pm for an afternoon of dialogue, learning, and celebration of her legacy. Students and the community are invited. www.ladh.org

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
