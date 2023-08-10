Virgin Galactic sends private astronauts to space for the first time

Virgin Galactic launched its second commercial spaceflight in Southern New Mexico on Thursday, crewed by the company's first private astronauts. The company recently began launching commercial space flights from New Mexico’s publicly funded Spaceport America.

In the high desert southeast of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, crowds cheered on the crew of Virgin Galactic's suborbital spaceplane as they ascended through Earth's atmosphere.

The head of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority, Scott McLaughlin, says the growing industry will bring scientific and economic opportunities to the state.

“This is like the beginning of the dot-com era, this is blowing up. There’s up to five space stations being designed right now, we’re going back to the moon, there’s all kinds of activities in orbit. New Mexico is in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Virgin Galactic aims to launch out of the spaceport on a monthly basis, with tickets costing $450,000 per person.