Virgin Galactic sends private astronauts to space for the first time

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM MDT
Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Spaceplane sits on Spaceport America's tarmac after completing it's August 10 flight.
Jonny Coker
/
KRWG
Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Spaceplane sits on Spaceport America's tarmac after completing it's August 10 flight.

Virgin Galactic launched its second commercial spaceflight in Southern New Mexico on Thursday, crewed by the company's first private astronauts. The company recently began launching commercial space flights from New Mexico’s publicly funded Spaceport America.

In the high desert southeast of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, crowds cheered on the crew of Virgin Galactic's suborbital spaceplane as they ascended through Earth's atmosphere.

The head of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority, Scott McLaughlin, says the growing industry will bring scientific and economic opportunities to the state.

“This is like the beginning of the dot-com era, this is blowing up. There’s up to five space stations being designed right now, we’re going back to the moon, there’s all kinds of activities in orbit. New Mexico is in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Virgin Galactic aims to launch out of the spaceport on a monthly basis, with tickets costing $450,000 per person.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University.
