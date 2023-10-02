© 2023 KRWG
Fountain Theatre to Showcase film on Holocaust Survivors who found refuge in Cuba

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT
Marion Finkels Kreith and Judy Kreith (Mother and daughter)
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Film Producer/Director and Dance Instructor, Judy Kreith, about the documentary she and Co-Director Robin Truesdale produced, “Cuba’s Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana.” Kreith’s inspiration for the film was the true story of her mother, Marion Finkels Kreith. The film will be presented by the Mesilla Film Society on Sunday, October 8th at 7p.m. at the Fountain Theatre, 2469 Calle de Guadalupe, Mesilla, NM, (575)524-8287. Following the film there will be Q&A session with Director Judy Kreith, www.jakdance.com. A Cuban dinner will be held prior to the film, hosted by Juan and Claudia Albert at Rincon de Mesilla, 2488 Calle de Guadalupe, tickets & information (575)556-9510.

Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana - (flyer)
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
