Fountain Theatre to Showcase film on Holocaust Survivors who found refuge in Cuba

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Film Producer/Director and Dance Instructor, Judy Kreith, about the documentary she and Co-Director Robin Truesdale produced, “Cuba’s Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana.” Kreith’s inspiration for the film was the true story of her mother, Marion Finkels Kreith. The film will be presented by the Mesilla Film Society on Sunday, October 8th at 7p.m. at the Fountain Theatre, 2469 Calle de Guadalupe, Mesilla, NM, (575)524-8287. Following the film there will be Q&A session with Director Judy Kreith, www.jakdance.com. A Cuban dinner will be held prior to the film, hosted by Juan and Claudia Albert at Rincon de Mesilla, 2488 Calle de Guadalupe, tickets & information (575)556-9510.

Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana - (flyer)