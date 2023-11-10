"Because You Are an American" - El Paso Author Wally Mayer Cech

Local El Paso author Wally Mayer Cech recalls her childhood upbringing in Nazi Germany during WWII where she witnessed acts against the Jews in Augsburg and observed the trains that would be packed with people to be taken to concentration camps. Wally remembers Kristallnacht, the attack of Jews in Germany and Austria where hundreds of synagogues were burned down and thousands of Jewish businesses were destroyed. Many say that this marked the turning point of the Holocaust 85 years ago on November 9, 1938.

"And a few days later, the Jewish people had to wear the yellow star with a big black "J" on it. And this is when we knew that something was not right. But since my mum was poor, never had a radio, I was not educated in politics," Wally recalls.

Wally Mayer Cech was only 14 years old when she was forced to be a domestic servant for a wealthy Nazi family in Augsburg.

Her story takes her from WWII into her life later as an American citizen in El Paso, TX as an American War Bride. Since making El Paso her new home in 1952, Wally once owned a Bavarian restaurant, volunteered at the Del Sol Medical Hospital and has been civically engaged in her community, attending a total of 361 El Paso City Council meetings.

Wally self-published her books after learning how to read and write English with only a dictionary.

Her love for her adopted country is embedded in every word in her self-published book series, Auf Wiedersehen and her final book is in the works. For Wally, being an American means everything to her.

If you wish to purchase the Auf Weidersehen series, contact Carrie Webb at (915) - 593-1217 or through email at carriewebb327@gmail.com