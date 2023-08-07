Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with San Diego State University–Imperial Valley Campus Dean, Dr. Guillermina “Gina” Núñez-Mchiri, about the importance of Latina leadership on the U.S.-Mexico border. After working 17 years at UTEP-The University of Texas at El Paso as Associate Professor of Anthropology & Director of Women and Gender Studies, she returned to her California roots and is now the first Latina Dean in the 125 year history at SDSU-IVC where she received her undergraduate degree in International Business and later a Master’s in Latin American Studies; she received a Doctorate in Cultural Anthropology from the University of California, Riverside. Dr. Núñez-Mchiri co-authored a book with CDIC-Children's Disabilities Information Coalition named “Hopelighting” and a recent publication with Wise Latina International focusing on “Latina Leadership on the U.S.-Mexico Border in Times of Conflict.”

"Hopelighting" - A compilation of stories by CDIC-Children's Disability Information Coalition and Dr. Guillermina “Gina” Núñez-Mchiri

In honor of her dedication to UTEP, the City of El Paso presented her with a “farewell resolution,” “proud to support Dr. Núñez-Mchiri” and “acknowledges the work she has done for her students, faculty, staff, community, and higher education in El Paso.”