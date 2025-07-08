Las Cruces City Council approves amendments to collective bargaining agreement with LCPOA

On Monday, the Las Cruces City Council approved amendments to the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Las Cruces Police Officers’ Association.

The Council approved the original collective bargaining agreement in October 2022, with the term ending in October 2025. The two sections the Council reopened and unanimously approved on Monday for negotiations were Professional Standards and Holidays. Under Professional Standards, verbiage was added that stated that “investigations shall be conducted by LCPD Internal Affairs Investigators or a designated supervisor,” with outside observers allowed by the New Mexico Peace Officers Employer-Employee Relations. Under “Holidays”, the changes made included employees receiving 80 hours of personal leave per calendar year over the current 16 hours; and that employees may also cash in any remaining personal leave balances up to 80 hours with the last pay period of the calendar year at a sell back of 4 to 1. Before voting to approve the amendments, District 6 councilor Yvonne Flores commended police officers for the work that they do.

“Believe me when I tell you that police officers don’t have it easy at all,” Flores said. “I want to thank the LCPD for their efforts, for their work. In spite of everything, when something happens in your home, or to one of your children, or something at school…you know, who do you call? A person who was perhaps demonstrating against something? No, you call the police officer, the police department.”

Later, the City Council also voted to approve a resolution amending the FY2026-2031 Capital Improvements Program that included new grants for the University Multi-Use Trail Loop, a bike park, and a remodel for Fire Station 4. The Council also approved a resolution amending the boundary of the El Paseo and South Solano Metropolitan Redevelopment Area to include parcels north of University Avenue, and approved a resolution approving the El Paseo and South Solano MRA plan. The next City Council regular session meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 21st at 1pm.