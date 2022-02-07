-
“I am a romantic,” says acclaimed choral composer James Mulholland, who has spent this week on the NMSU campus as composer-in-residence. “I seek beauty,…
When choral director John Flanery heard Mozart’s Requiem in a concert last summer, he thought, “I need to get that back to the top of my bucket list.” The…
Three NMSU choirs will perform a concert this week entitled “Beginnings,” an appropriate theme as the singers and the audience welcome Dr. John Flanery as…
Some forty singers from the NMSU choirs have been rehearsing for several months for a tour to Germany and Prague at the end of May. Two of the singers,…
Sir Michael Tippett wrote his oratorio, “A Child of Our Time,” as a profound protest against the persecution of Jews during World War II, and the…
Usually percussion in a choral concert will accompany the singers, perhaps with some bold rhythms but mostly in the background. Contemporary composer Gene…
After seeing the famous painting “The Peaceable Kingdom,” by Edward Hicks, at the Worcester Art Museum, composer Randall Thompson wrote a large-scale…