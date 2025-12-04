NMSU Combined Choirs present a concert of sacred and playful music

“Sacred” and “playful” are not adjectives that frequently get paired but this Friday’s concert by the NMSU Combined Choirs is entitled “Sacred and Spirited: Works of Praise and Playfulness." The music was chosen to represent a number of dualities, including famous and historically underrepresented pieces and composers, and contrasting moods and styles.

Alex Gerlman, who joined the NMSU music faculty this fall as the new Director of Choral Studies, will conduct the free concert that includes music by Antonio Vivaldi, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, and Lionel Daunais. “I think the audience will pick up on that duality in terms of known works and lesser known works,” Gerleman said in this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. "But also some of the texts are more sacred and serious, and other texts – like in the Daunais – are more satirical and clever and meant to be light and fun.”

The sacred side of the concert consists primarily of the famous “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi, a half-hour long work with Latin texts. Gerleman also programmed a long song by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, “Zum Fest Der Heiligen Cacilia,” an ode to St. Cecilia, patron saint of music. On the playful side, a six-part work called “Figures de Danse” by 20th century French Canadian composer Lionel Daunais, is a humorous collection of vignettes depicting dance, dancers, and circus performers.

Listen for more insights into the music and the composers, and how Gerleman started as a percussionist in middle school before pivoting to choral music, thanks to an inspiring conductor in high school.

The free concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall.

Musical clips embedded in the interview:

1.) “Gloria in excelsis Deo,” from “Gloria in D,” by Antonio Vivaldi, performed by Boston Baroque, conducted by Martin Pearlman (Telarc #80651);

2.) Excerpt from “Zum Fest Der Heiligen Cacilia,” by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, performed by Dortmund University Chamber Choir, conducted by Willi Gundlach (Thorofon #2398);

3.) IV. Adagio and II. Jetés-Battus, from “Figures de Danse,” by Lionel Daunais, Canadian Chamber Choir, conducted by Julia Davis (Canadian Chamber Choir, #1).