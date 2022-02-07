-
For many musicians, a piece first played in childhood or adolescence stays with them throughout their lives. That’s the case for clarinetist John Pleasant…
There are many ways to describe the upcoming March 1 concert of the New Horizons Symphony Orchestra. It’s a “side-by-side” with a youth orchestra from…
From its haunting and melancholy opening melody until its powerful conclusion, Mozart’s famous Requiem in D Minor continues to captivate and inspire…
The Piano Concerto No. 2 by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff is one of the most beloved pieces in the repertoire, and this weekend, Joseph Seth Zamora…
Violist Julio Campos and violinist Amalia Zeitlin grew up making music in Las Cruces, played in the Las Cruces High School Chamber Orchestra, and decided…
When the New Horizons Symphony Orchestra began rehearsing in August for this weekend’s concert, the musicians could not have imagined the concert would be…
When he was growing up in Mexico, violinist Daniel Vega-Albela fell in love with the music of Mozart, and has been playing it ever since. This Sunday, he…
As every performer and conductor knows, you have to be prepared for the unexpected: a slip of the memory, a violin string snapping, or a last-minute…
For a conductor and music teacher, it’s a special thrill to perform with a student long after he or she has set out on a career far from home. “I can’t…
Diana Carolina Sanchez was singing in a choir the first time she saw a violin. “I just saw the violin, and I fell in love – that’s it,” the Colombian…