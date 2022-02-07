Megan McQueen

-
Broadway is back, and it’s coming to El Paso. On Nov. 13, El Paso Opera will join more than 2,500 organizations and theatres from all 50 states and more…
“What’s Othello really about?” asks Julian Alexander about “Othello: The Remix,” the rap version of Shakespeare’s play that he and three other actors will…
Valentine’s Day is over, but you can still share the love this weekend with the Scaffolding Theatre Company’s latest production, a five-course meal and…
Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Scaffolding Theatre Company Co-Director, Justin…
Theatre companies and directors have a lot of leeway in how to present a play, but when it comes to Disney musicals, many follow as closely as possible to…
Sixty talented students and community members will take to the stage this weekend to bring some of the latest and greatest Broadway show tunes to Las…