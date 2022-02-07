-
Broadway is back, and it’s coming to El Paso. On Nov. 13, El Paso Opera will join more than 2,500 organizations and theatres from all 50 states and more…
-
Although the Covid19 pandemic forced El Paso Opera to cancel its spring productions in March, the organization came up with an innovative way to keep the…
-
One of the world’s most beloved operas, “Pagliacci,” presents a play within a play (or, more properly, an opera within an opera) that tells a story of…
-
As part of its 25th anniversary year celebrations, El Paso Opera chose a production that would fully reflect life on the southern border. “Cruzar la Cara…
-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with El Paso Opera Executive Director, Arianne…
-
It will be a night of Mozart, mountains, and even a little mariachi music when El Paso Opera offers its first-ever “Mozart by Moonlight” concert at…
-
Drawing on talent from throughout the region and beyond, the El Paso Opera will showcase seven singers from their Young Artists Program in the premiere of…
-
One of the most popular operas of all time, “La Boheme” takes us into the lives of a group of poor Paris artists in the 19th century, but for soprano…