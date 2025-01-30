El Paso Opera brings the star-crossed lovers to St. Rogers Depot

You probably know the story of Romeo and Juliet, but as El Paso Opera Executive Director Arianne Marcee likes to say, “you’ve never seen it like this.” The famous tale of star-crossed lovers by William Shakespeare has inspired more than twenty operas, as well as orchestral works, ballets, films, and musical theater. One of the most famous of the operas, by the 19th century composer Charles Gounod, will be presented in four performances in El Paso over the course of the next week in the St. Rogers Depot. The venue is a historic train depot that has been restored and converted into an event space often used for weddings.

“It’s a beautifully historic building and it’s somewhat of a character of its own,” she told Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin in this interview. “There’s a very romantic feeling to it and we felt it was a perfect pairing with this romantic piece with an iconic love story.” To accommodate the small stage and venue, the opera has paired down the cast and the score into what Marcee calls “an intimate and immersive” two-hour experience, with singers and the chamber orchestra performing right next to the audience.

The opera is conducted by Maria Sensi Sellner, artistic and general director of the Pittsburgh-based Resonance Works, and a sought-after conductor around the world. It stars Benjamin Werley and Helen Huang in the title roles. Performances are Thursday, Jan. 30, Saturday, Feb. 1, Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Rogers Depot in El Paso.

Listen to the interview to learn more about Gounod’s opera, this production, and the trend of presenting opera in more unusual venues.

