When you’re one of the 98 players in the Mesilla Valley Concert Band, you’re used to playing in a large ensemble, usually in a sizable section of other…
December may be the one month of the year most associated with music, and every December, the Mesilla Valley Concert Band delivers with a concert of…
The music of Percy Grainger has charmed audiences for decades with his inventive arrangements and use of traditional English folksongs in works for…
One of the missions of the Mesilla Valley Concert Band is “is to give young conductors and experienced conductors an opportunity to conduct a group at…
What began as a simple conversation thirty years ago outside the NMSU Music Building has today become one of Las Cruces’ most beloved and enduring musical…
The Mesilla Valley Concert Band will continue a tradition of more than 20 years on July 4th, when it offers a free concert of American music at 10 a.m. at…
Twentieth-century composer Norman Dello Joio bucked the atonal musical trends of his contemporaries to create lush, beautiful harmonies and melodies in…
American composer Alfred Reed’s band suite “Othello” is so challenging, evocative and “absolutely delightful” that it becomes “the centerpiece of the…
Conductor Dr. William Clark says he likes to stretch the musicians of the Mesilla Valley Concert Band, and their March 1st concert includes a wide range…
“Whatever you do, do it at the highest level,” says conductor Dr. William Clark, recounting advice that he’s been giving students and musicians throughout…