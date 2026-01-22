“A classic story with timeless music” –La Boheme comes to El Paso

One of the world’s most beloved operas, La Bohème, returns to El Paso for five performances next week, telling the story of a group of young friends and their neighbor, Mimí, who is afflicted with tuberculosis (the dreaded disease killed a quarter of the adult population of Europe in the 19th century).

“It’s a classic story with timeless music that everyone loves,” said Cherry Duke, Artistic Director of El Paso Opera in this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. Mimi “is not going to make it to the final notes of the opera because she doesn’t have health insurance, because she is a freelance entrepreneur who is making ends meet as best as she can,” Duke said, noting the relevance to people today who struggle with the rising cost of living and health insecurity.

The performances will take place in the historic St. Rogers Depot, which El Paso Opera has used before to create a more intimate environment for opera. “When you are literally surrounded by the performers, it makes that immersive, emotional quality even more intense,” said Arianne Marcee, EPO’s executive director, who also participated in the interview. The orchestra will be seated in the middle of the venue, surrounded by the audience.

In this interview, you’ll learn about the diverse performers who have come from near and far to perform Giacomo Puccini's opera, including Danielle Talamantes (Mimí), Ganson Salmon (Rodolfo), Levi Hernandez (Marcello), Jessica Sandidge (Musetta), Daniel Klein (Colline), and others, as well as the importance of both acting and musical skills, master classes, and much more. Kyle Naig will conduct.

Five performances will be presented between January 30 and February 7. A master class with Danielle Talamantes takes place on Feb. 4 at UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

Musical clips in the interview:

