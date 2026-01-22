Daniel Klein

Search Query
Show Search
passport login
Live TV
News
KRWG News This Week
KRWG News
Regional News
National News
World News
Health News
Daily Newscasts
NPR Top Stories
KRWG Election Center
Shaky Ground Collab
Local Weather
Live Road Conditions
Community Resources
KRWG News This Week
KRWG News
Regional News
National News
World News
Health News
Daily Newscasts
NPR Top Stories
KRWG Election Center
Shaky Ground Collab
Local Weather
Live Road Conditions
Community Resources
Listen
All Shows A-Z
Alamogordo NOW
The Bulletin on the Radio
El Paso Matters
Fiesta!
Intermezzo
Local Viewpoints
Monday Business Watch
PUENTES a la comunidad
Science Digest
Silver City Report
StoryCorps
You, Me and Inequity | A KRWG Podcast
Voice Of The Public
All Shows A-Z
Alamogordo NOW
The Bulletin on the Radio
El Paso Matters
Fiesta!
Intermezzo
Local Viewpoints
Monday Business Watch
PUENTES a la comunidad
Science Digest
Silver City Report
StoryCorps
You, Me and Inequity | A KRWG Podcast
Voice Of The Public
Watch
All TV Shows
Watch LIVE TV
Fronteras: A Changing America
Trails of Enchantment
Borderland Storytellers
Community Connection
KRWG Election Coverage
PBS KIDS 24/7
KRWG Music Spotlight
KRWG Specials
Living Here
KRWG Newsmakers
Cooking with Chef Tom: Beyond the Bird
Your Legislators
All TV Shows
Watch LIVE TV
Fronteras: A Changing America
Trails of Enchantment
Borderland Storytellers
Community Connection
KRWG Election Coverage
PBS KIDS 24/7
KRWG Music Spotlight
KRWG Specials
Living Here
KRWG Newsmakers
Cooking with Chef Tom: Beyond the Bird
Your Legislators
Schedules
Digital Airwaves Program Guide
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
TV Schedule (External)
Where To Watch And Listen
Digital Airwaves Program Guide
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
TV Schedule (External)
Where To Watch And Listen
Partners
PBS Kids
World Channel
BBC News
PBS NewsHour
Fronteras Reports
New Mexico Public Media Collection
News22 & Noticias22 Student Newscasts
CrimsonWire
Next Avenue
Marketplace
PBS Kids
World Channel
BBC News
PBS NewsHour
Fronteras Reports
New Mexico Public Media Collection
News22 & Noticias22 Student Newscasts
CrimsonWire
Next Avenue
Marketplace
About Us
Mission
KRWG Staff
Awards and Honors
Editorial Policy
Local Viewpoints Policy
Social Media/Comment Policy
FCC Rules for On-Air Contests
Mission
KRWG Staff
Awards and Honors
Editorial Policy
Local Viewpoints Policy
Social Media/Comment Policy
FCC Rules for On-Air Contests
Support Us
Become A Member / Renew
PBS Passport
Airwaves Guide
Sustainer FAQs
Payroll Deduction
Underwriting/Business Support
Vehicle Donation
Explore Planned Giving
Shop PBS
Become A Member / Renew
PBS Passport
Airwaves Guide
Sustainer FAQs
Payroll Deduction
Underwriting/Business Support
Vehicle Donation
Explore Planned Giving
Shop PBS
Connect
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Contact Us / Information
KRWG Newsletter
Where To Watch & Listen
Report Technical Issues
Parking Permit for Visitors
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Contact Us / Information
KRWG Newsletter
Where To Watch & Listen
Report Technical Issues
Parking Permit for Visitors
facebook
instagram
twitter
youtube
© 2026 KRWG
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
passport login
Live TV
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KRWG
All Streams
News
KRWG News This Week
KRWG News
Regional News
National News
World News
Health News
Daily Newscasts
NPR Top Stories
KRWG Election Center
Shaky Ground Collab
Local Weather
Live Road Conditions
Community Resources
KRWG News This Week
KRWG News
Regional News
National News
World News
Health News
Daily Newscasts
NPR Top Stories
KRWG Election Center
Shaky Ground Collab
Local Weather
Live Road Conditions
Community Resources
Listen
All Shows A-Z
Alamogordo NOW
The Bulletin on the Radio
El Paso Matters
Fiesta!
Intermezzo
Local Viewpoints
Monday Business Watch
PUENTES a la comunidad
Science Digest
Silver City Report
StoryCorps
You, Me and Inequity | A KRWG Podcast
Voice Of The Public
All Shows A-Z
Alamogordo NOW
The Bulletin on the Radio
El Paso Matters
Fiesta!
Intermezzo
Local Viewpoints
Monday Business Watch
PUENTES a la comunidad
Science Digest
Silver City Report
StoryCorps
You, Me and Inequity | A KRWG Podcast
Voice Of The Public
Watch
All TV Shows
Watch LIVE TV
Fronteras: A Changing America
Trails of Enchantment
Borderland Storytellers
Community Connection
KRWG Election Coverage
PBS KIDS 24/7
KRWG Music Spotlight
KRWG Specials
Living Here
KRWG Newsmakers
Cooking with Chef Tom: Beyond the Bird
Your Legislators
All TV Shows
Watch LIVE TV
Fronteras: A Changing America
Trails of Enchantment
Borderland Storytellers
Community Connection
KRWG Election Coverage
PBS KIDS 24/7
KRWG Music Spotlight
KRWG Specials
Living Here
KRWG Newsmakers
Cooking with Chef Tom: Beyond the Bird
Your Legislators
Schedules
Digital Airwaves Program Guide
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
TV Schedule (External)
Where To Watch And Listen
Digital Airwaves Program Guide
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
TV Schedule (External)
Where To Watch And Listen
Partners
PBS Kids
World Channel
BBC News
PBS NewsHour
Fronteras Reports
New Mexico Public Media Collection
News22 & Noticias22 Student Newscasts
CrimsonWire
Next Avenue
Marketplace
PBS Kids
World Channel
BBC News
PBS NewsHour
Fronteras Reports
New Mexico Public Media Collection
News22 & Noticias22 Student Newscasts
CrimsonWire
Next Avenue
Marketplace
About Us
Mission
KRWG Staff
Awards and Honors
Editorial Policy
Local Viewpoints Policy
Social Media/Comment Policy
FCC Rules for On-Air Contests
Mission
KRWG Staff
Awards and Honors
Editorial Policy
Local Viewpoints Policy
Social Media/Comment Policy
FCC Rules for On-Air Contests
Support Us
Become A Member / Renew
PBS Passport
Airwaves Guide
Sustainer FAQs
Payroll Deduction
Underwriting/Business Support
Vehicle Donation
Explore Planned Giving
Shop PBS
Become A Member / Renew
PBS Passport
Airwaves Guide
Sustainer FAQs
Payroll Deduction
Underwriting/Business Support
Vehicle Donation
Explore Planned Giving
Shop PBS
Connect
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Contact Us / Information
KRWG Newsletter
Where To Watch & Listen
Report Technical Issues
Parking Permit for Visitors
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Contact Us / Information
KRWG Newsletter
Where To Watch & Listen
Report Technical Issues
Parking Permit for Visitors
facebook
instagram
twitter
youtube
KRWG Public Media is aware of a technical issue causing intermittent loss of audio during NPR programming. Thank you for your patience as our engineers work to correct the issue as soon as possible.
Daniel Klein
Intermezzo
“A classic story with timeless music” –La Boheme comes to El Paso
Leora Zeitlin
Interview with Cherry Duke and Arianne Marcee from El Paso Opera
Listen
•
27:27