WATCH: Amanda Gorman brought passion through poetry to Night 3 of the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

In addition to musical and comedic performances by the likes of Stevie Wonder and Kenan Thompson, Amanda Gorman delivered a poem to rouse the audience in celebration of Vice President Harris. In tune with the night’s theme of freedom, Gorman spoke of the “audacity of hope” and vitality of voting in this election.

“We are one family regardless of religion, class or color. For what defines a patriot is not just a love of liberty but our love for one another. This is loud in our country’s call because while we all love freedom, it is love that frees us all,” she smiled. The poet and activist commanded the arena in a periwinkle caped dress and was interrupted by applause many times while reciting.

“Let us not just believe in the American dream, let us be worthy of it.”

In 2017, Gorman became the first National Youth Poet Laureate while attending Harvard University.

Gorman made history in 2021 when she delivered her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden's Washington, D.C. inauguration at just 22 years old. Since that 2021 breakout performance, Gorman has published three books of poetry for young readers, performed her melodic musings set to live music at Carnegie Hall and addressed the United Nations on topics of global hunger and poverty.

The delivery of her poem at the 2024 DNC marks her first appearance on this convention stage.

Watch her performance:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...