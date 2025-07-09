National Federation of Press Women honors KRWG Public Media staff & students with national awards
KRWG Public Media staff have been honored with several national awards from the National Federation of Press Women for 2025. This reflects the dedication and commitment of both current and former KRWG staff and students.
This award-winning work is only possible through support from viewers and listeners throughout southwest New Mexico and West Texas. Thank you for your continued support of KRWG Public Media.
Congrats to the winners:
|Scott Brocato
|1st Place – Prepared Report, Radio
|Former inmate adopts the dog he trained through PAWS program
|Scott Brocato
|2nd Place – On-the-scene Report, Radio
|NMSU students and faculty stage walkout for Palestine
|Jonny Coker
|1st Place – Prepared Report, Television
|New Mexican cannabis operators voice concern over current market conditions
|KC Counts
|1st Place – Talk Show, Radio
|KRWG’s Beer Confidential
KC Counts &
Scott Brocato
|2nd Place – Best Newscast, Radio
|KRWG News - election 2024 results
|Angelina Malone
|2nd Place – Social Media Campaign, Nonprofit, government or educational
|Borderland Storytellers: Stahmann Farms | FB Event | Thank You Post | Borderland-Storytellers | StahmannStory
|Angelina Malone
|3rd Place – Social Media Presence, Nonprofit, government or educational
|KRWG Public Media’s Instagram page
|Anthony Moreno
|1st Place – Talk Show, TV
|2024 General Election Results with Algernon D’Ammassa
|Noah Raess
|1st Place – Collegiate/Education, Prepared Report for Student Media, TV
|Water utility in Sunland Park continues to face criticism from residents
|Noah Raess
|1st Place – Collegiate/Education, Prepared Report for Student Media, Radio
|Some elected officials in southern New Mexico say they have faced violent threats