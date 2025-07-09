© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Federation of Press Women honors KRWG Public Media staff & students with national awards

KRWG
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:13 PM MDT

KRWG Public Media staff have been honored with several national awards from the National Federation of Press Women for 2025. This reflects the dedication and commitment of both current and former KRWG staff and students.
This award-winning work is only possible through support from viewers and listeners throughout southwest New Mexico and West Texas. Thank you for your continued support of KRWG Public Media.

Congrats to the winners:

Scott Brocato1st Place – Prepared Report, RadioFormer inmate adopts the dog he trained through PAWS program
Scott Brocato2nd Place – On-the-scene Report, Radio
NMSU students and faculty stage walkout for Palestine
Jonny Coker1st Place – Prepared Report, TelevisionNew Mexican cannabis operators voice concern over current market conditions
KC Counts1st Place – Talk Show, Radio
KRWG’s Beer Confidential

KC Counts &

Scott Brocato

2nd Place – Best Newscast, RadioKRWG News - election 2024 results
Angelina Malone2nd Place – Social Media Campaign, Nonprofit, government or educationalBorderland Storytellers: Stahmann Farms | FB Event | Thank You Post | Borderland-Storytellers | StahmannStory
Angelina Malone3rd Place – Social Media Presence, Nonprofit, government or educationalKRWG Public Media’s Instagram page
Anthony Moreno1st Place – Talk Show, TV2024 General Election Results with Algernon D’Ammassa
Noah Raess1st Place – Collegiate/Education, Prepared Report for Student Media, TVWater utility in Sunland Park continues to face criticism from residents
Noah Raess1st Place – Collegiate/Education, Prepared Report for Student Media, RadioSome elected officials in southern New Mexico say they have faced violent threats
KRWG Public Media Awards and Honors