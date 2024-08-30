Former inmate finds new life after release thanks to P.A.W.S. Program

Shawn Merl works six days a week as a caretaker, trainer, and dog walker for Action Programs for Animals in Las Cruces. Shawn went to work there after he was released from the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in July, after serving nearly a twelve-year sentence. Five years ago while still incarcerated, Shawn became involved with the P.A.W.S. prison program.

“It took me a little time to get in there,” he says. “I had to have a 'clear conduct' and stuff like that, and I just kept pushing the issue to get into the program. And then finally a spot opened up, and I was able to get in.”

P.A.W.S., which stands for Prisoners and Animals Working Toward Success, is a prison program in which Action Programs for Animals sends shelter dogs who are in danger of being euthanized to the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility for rehab and training, which is provided by the inmates. The program has proven to be mutually beneficial to both the dogs—who after the training are able to be put up for adoption through APA—but also for inmates like Shawn Merl, who described the initial challenges and ultimate rewards of caring for the shelter dogs.

“Well, going from living by yourself in there to living with a dog full-time is quite the difference. You gotta have responsibilities, you gotta get up, you’ve got to…take care of the dog. You gotta take care of the animal. It teaches you, like I said before, responsibility; and let you know you’re still a person, and you can care for something other than yourself.”

According to Denali Wilson, a staff attorney with the ACLU of New Mexico, the P.A.W.S. program has not been evaluated for its individual role in reducing recidivism, and few programs in New Mexico have actually been evaluated through this recidivism metric; but emerging data is highlighting the significant impact of care-based prison programming. Being involved with the P.A.W.S. program did work in Shawn Merl’s favor with the parole board when it came to his eventual release.

“The parole board was very happy about me being in the program, and it kept me out of trouble, which they always like people not being in trouble,” Shawn said. “I was disciplinary-free for the last five years, so it was pretty good, and it was keeping me out of trouble now, so…”

Scott Brocato Shawn Merl and Mack during Shawn's incarceration at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in September 2023.

The last P.A.W.S. dog Shawn trained while incarcerated is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Mack, who suffered from anxiety issues. When Shawn was released from prison in July, he was allowed to adopt Mack and take Mack with him. However, some of Mack’s anxiety issues still remain.

“He doesn’t like being in small spaces for very long. He don’t do the kennel very well. He don’t like being alone either, so…now he’ll never be alone again.”

Nora Insurriaga is the manager and liason of the P.A.W.S. Program with APA. She says that inmates allowing to keep their P.A.W.S. dogs upon release, as Shawn Merl was able to do with Mack, isn’t common.

“We’ve only had maybe like three handlers keep their dogs,” she said. “And Mack, with him, is kind of like a long-term foster, so APA is still responsible for him. But he does so well with Merl that it was in his best interest to stay with (Shawn), so APA will keep caring for him as long as (Shawn) has him.”

After his release, Shawn went to work for APA after talking with Nora about getting a job there and helping. Since then, she says that Shawn has proven to be a valuable asset to APA.

“He’s been doing amazing here. He is very reliable, and it takes a big load off of Alex, our dog trainer for P.A.W.S. Merl comes in and actually helps the dogs get their refresher with him, and then the dog walking and the caretaking. And he knows what he’s doing, so it’s helped a lot with him just coming in, transitioning from there to here. It’s been a big help.”

Shawn said that working at APA, and dealing with all of the animals there, was a bit overwhelming at first, but it’s all good now. He also explained how being involved with the P.A.W.S. program, and caring for other dogs, changed him while in prison.

“I went in there (prison) kind of cold. I was just looking for something different, and it opened my eyes. It showed me that I still have a heart, that I can actually care for something other than myself. And in the meantime, it kind of reminds me, the dogs remind me of myself, because they were kind of left and abandoned—kind of like me. So I’m giving them a second chance, and they’ve given me a second chance.”

Since his release, Shawn said that life has been good, and he feels he’s been adjusting pretty well. With Mack as his companion, they have both been given second chances.

