NMSU students and faculty staged walkout for Palestine Thursday

On Thursday, New Mexico State University students and faculty staged a “Walk-Out for Palestine” on the NMSU campus.

The NMSU students and faculty who participated in the walkout in support of Palestine marched from the Corbett Stage on campus to the Horseshoe and back, following a march earlier this week across campus. Dr. Manal Hamzeh, a professor and co-founder of the Department of Borderlands and Ethnic Studies at NMSU, discussed the motivation behind Thursday’s march.

“Today is a call for walkout,” she said. “So they walked through the campus, trying to have as many people on campus hear their calls and demands. The main demands that they handed the administration are divesting, if we have divestments from anything related to militarism in Israel; and disclosing that information first, and if there’s something to divest from it. And they’re calling for cease-fire, so they stop the war on Palestinians in Gaza.”

KRWG Public Media reached out to New Mexico State University for a response to Thursday’s march; no response so far has been given at press time.