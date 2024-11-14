© 2024 KRWG
KRWG Newsmakers

2024 General Election Results with Algernon D’Ammassa

Season 16 Episode 27 | 27m 37s

This week on Newsmakers, the program looks back at Election night 2024. Algernon D’Ammassa, Managing Editor with the Las Cruces Bulletin joins the program to discuss how some races played out.

Aired: 11/13/24
Watch 6:51
KRWG Newsmakers
In Focus - Progress321
Our guests are from Progress 321: Executive director Maya Sanchez and board president Gabe Gonzalez.
Clip: S16 E22 | 6:51
Watch 14:57
KRWG Newsmakers
Interview with Justin Garcia
Interview with Justin Garcia
Clip: S16 E16 | 14:57
Watch 11:17
KRWG Newsmakers
Gerald Byers, Candidate for District Attorney
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Clip: S16 E16 | 11:17
Watch 10:10
KRWG Newsmakers
Fernando Macias, Candidate for District Attorney
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Clip: S16 E16 | 10:10
Watch 8:42
KRWG Newsmakers
Shaharazad Booth, Candidate for District Attorney
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Clip: S16 E16 | 8:42
Watch 10:20
KRWG Newsmakers
Ramona Martinez, Candidate for District Attorney
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Clip: S16 E16 | 10:20
Watch 56:42
KRWG Newsmakers
Race for District Attorney, Third Judicial District
Primaries are just around the corner for New Mexico residents, and this week on Newsmakers...
Episode: S16 E16 | 56:42
Watch 18:12
KRWG Newsmakers
Interview with Ross Marks
Joining us today is an NMSU professor and filmmaker who with community supporters has...
Clip: S16 E9 | 18:12
Watch 28:16
KRWG Newsmakers
Think New Mexico
Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director of Think New Mexico joins the program to discu
Episode: S16 E2 | 28:16
Watch 27:57
KRWG Newsmakers
Community Outreach Coordinator
This week on Newsmakers, KRWG’s Jonny Coker speaks with the Las Cruces Police Department’s
Episode: S15 E33 | 27:57
