Data center moratorium may come up in the next legislative session

The State Legislature, Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee were presented with what a data center moratorium could look like for New Mexico.

Representatives Micaela Lara Cadena and Angelica Rubio, both of Doña Ana County, gave a presentation on a moratorium they, along with representative Eleanor Chávez and Senator Carrie Hamblen, plan to introduce at the 2027 Legislative Session.

"It is time in our opinion to pump the brakes on data centers in New Mexico. Project Jupiter and the way it has been forced on our communities is exactly the example of why this state needs a moratorium," Rubio said.

That was Representative Rubio who called the lack of transparency and accountability associated with Project Jupiter, a "betrayal" constituents will never forget.

The Moratorium would put a pause on data center development in the state, said Lara Cadena to give time for New Mexico to put up the appropriate parameters in terms of accountability, transparency and economic impact.

"What happened in Doña Ana County happened in the dark. And like I've said for a year now if this deal was so good, why'd you have to make it in the dark?"

Lara Cadena also questioned the true economic impact that data centers bring to communities. "we don't need to roll out the red carpet for data centers."

"We don't need to be opening our doors and asking someone to come here. We actually need to be in a very accountable conversation about what it takes to be the right kind of partner to invest in our New Mexico communities," Lara Cadena said.

In an attempt to break the "tension in the room", Representative Joshua Hernandez asked where all the cat pictures were going to go without data centers. He pointed out that data such as photos, documents, streaming platforms etc. needs to be stored somewhere, making data centers necessary infrastructure.

"Aren't we really deciding whether that infrastructure the jobs the investments, the everything else that comes with it, whether or not its good or bad in your view point, is going to be built in New Mexico or just somewhere else?"

Hernandez said creating a framework for data centers that outlines clear parameters on water use, transparency, and other issues made more sense than creating a moratorium.

"Data centers are going to be a thing. I just don't want New Mexico to once again be behind the curve and behind the bus in all of this investment that can be great for our state," Hernandez said.

Several counties in New Mexico have already adopted data center moratoriums including Sierra and Santa Fe Counties.

If New Mexico approves the moratorium, it will be joining states like Maine, New York, and Delaware which have already done so.