Upcoming legislative listening session about Project Jupiter

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, a legislative listening session regarding Project Jupiter will be held at 6 p.m. in the third-floor ballroom of the Corbett Center Student Union at NMSU.

The session follows a meeting held by four state senators early last month voicing their growing concerns about data centers.

State Senator Carrie Hamblen closed the meeting.

“We do appreciate the passion that you have shown over the last year about the impact Project Jupiter will have,” she said. “Negatively impacting our friends, our family, and our communities. We are not opposed to economic development, but not to achieve it on the backs of the people who have been living and loving and working in our region. That is not a sacrifice we are willing to make.”

Hamblen said that the listening session on Tuesday will be an opportunity for the public to address state lawmakers and agencies involved in permitting decisions related to air, energy and water. It will also be a chance to ask questions related to job opportunities and the economic development of Project Jupiter.

“We invite you to join us as we all try to get clear answers about how Project Jupiter will impact all of us,” she said. “And I do hope to see every single one of you there.”