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WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Welcome Back Bash

WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Welcome Back Bash

Food Trucks, Student Clubs and activities

Nosotros

7 PM

One of the most recognizable Latin bands in the Southwest, known for blending Latin rhythms with rock, salsa, jazz, and cumbia into a vibrant New Mexico sound. Formed in Las Cruces and now based in the Albuquerque/Santa Fe area, the award-winning ensemble brings energetic performances that invite audiences to dance, celebrate, and connect as a community.

Website: https://nosotrosmusic.net/

DJ Flipz

9 PM

Los Angeles-based open-format DJ Flipz brings high-energy sets, a vibrant personality, and a professional club feel to campus events. Originally from Las Cruces, NM, he mixes hip-hop, throwbacks, and dance floor anthems with a hometown connection that keeps the crowd moving.

Website: https://www.instagram.com/djflipz/

Regents Square- WNMU campus
05:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
wnmu.edu/culture

Artist Group Info

cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Western New Mexico University Cultural Affairs
Regents Square- WNMU campus
1000 W. College Avenue
Silver City, New Mexico 88061
5755386469
alexandra.tager@wnmu.edu
www.wnmu.edu/culture