WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Welcome Back Bash

Food Trucks, Student Clubs and activities

Nosotros

7 PM

One of the most recognizable Latin bands in the Southwest, known for blending Latin rhythms with rock, salsa, jazz, and cumbia into a vibrant New Mexico sound. Formed in Las Cruces and now based in the Albuquerque/Santa Fe area, the award-winning ensemble brings energetic performances that invite audiences to dance, celebrate, and connect as a community.

Website: https://nosotrosmusic.net/

DJ Flipz

9 PM

Los Angeles-based open-format DJ Flipz brings high-energy sets, a vibrant personality, and a professional club feel to campus events. Originally from Las Cruces, NM, he mixes hip-hop, throwbacks, and dance floor anthems with a hometown connection that keeps the crowd moving.

Website: https://www.instagram.com/djflipz/