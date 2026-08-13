WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Piano Men, Generations
WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Piano Men, Generations
This dynamic tribute concert celebrates the timeless music of Billy Joel and Elton John with two powerhouse performers, live-band energy, and beloved hits such as Piano Man, Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock, and Just the Way You Are. Audiences can expect an interactive night of singalong favorites, rock-and-roll nostalgia, and piano-driven pop magic.
WNMU Fine Arts Center Theater
20.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
Terry and Nick
WNMU Fine Arts Center Theater
1000 W College Ave.Silver City, New Mexico 88061
5755386273
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu