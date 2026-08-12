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WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Las Guaracheras

WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Las Guaracheras

An all-female salsa sextet from Cali Columbia. Throughout their career, they have explored the instrumental format with the vibraphone and sought to learn from the rich legacy of groups of this type, but with a contemporary vision of salsa sound. The rhythmic, melodic, and harmonic exploration enhances the lyrics and the stories they tell.

Location TBA
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
wnmu.edu/culture

Artist Group Info

Las Guaracheras
lasguaracheras@gmail.com
https://lasguaracheras.com/
Location TBA
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu