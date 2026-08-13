WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Jingle & Mingle
WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Jingle & Mingle
Join WNMU for its traditional holiday celebration for all ages, bringing the campus and community together for an evening of seasonal music, treats, games, activities, and department tree decorating. The event offers a warm, festive way to close the semester and share holiday spirit at Regents Square.
Regents Square- WNMU campus
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Regents Square- WNMU campus
1000 W. College AvenueSilver City, New Mexico 88061
5755386469
alexandra.tager@wnmu.edu