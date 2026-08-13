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WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Jingle & Mingle

WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Jingle & Mingle

Join WNMU for its traditional holiday celebration for all ages, bringing the campus and community together for an evening of seasonal music, treats, games, activities, and department tree decorating. The event offers a warm, festive way to close the semester and share holiday spirit at Regents Square.

Regents Square- WNMU campus
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
wnmu.edu/culture

Artist Group Info

cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Western New Mexico University Cultural Affairs
Regents Square- WNMU campus
1000 W. College Avenue
Silver City, New Mexico 88061
5755386469
alexandra.tager@wnmu.edu
www.wnmu.edu/culture