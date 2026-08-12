WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Delbert Anderson Quartet
WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Delbert Anderson Quartet
At the forefront of a vibrant Native American jazz scene, Diné trumpet artist, composer, and educator Delbert Anderson blends Navajo “spinning songs” with jazz, funk, and hip-hop. Rooted in Diné heritage and inspired by Navajo Nation landscapes and history, the quartet moves between improvisation, groove, and cultural reflection, creating music that is both innovative and deeply connected to place, storytelling, and community.
Light Hall Theater
20.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
Delbert Anderson
delbertanderson22@gmail.com
Light Hall Theater
1000 College Ave.Silver City, New Mexico 88062
5755386469
erika.rodriguezramos@wnmu.edu