WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Christine Tassan & Les Imposteures
WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Christine Tassan & Les Imposteures
Christine Tassan & Les Imposteures bring dazzling gypsy jazz, swing, and chanson with the charm and precision of a band that knows how to make a room move. Led by Quebec guitarist, singer, composer, and arranger Christine Tassan - one of the rare female soloists in the gypsy jazz world - the ensemble blends Django Reinhardt-inspired virtuosity with playful arrangements, rich harmonies, and an infectious sense of joy.
WNMU Light Hall Theater
20.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
Christine Tassan & Les Imposteures
christine@christinetassan.com
WNMU Light Hall Theater
900 W College Ave, Silver City, NM 88061, USA,
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu