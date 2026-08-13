WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Christine Tassan & Les Imposteures

Christine Tassan & Les Imposteures bring dazzling gypsy jazz, swing, and chanson with the charm and precision of a band that knows how to make a room move. Led by Quebec guitarist, singer, composer, and arranger Christine Tassan - one of the rare female soloists in the gypsy jazz world - the ensemble blends Django Reinhardt-inspired virtuosity with playful arrangements, rich harmonies, and an infectious sense of joy.