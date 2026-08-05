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Walking to Remember – Walk in Silence

Walking to Remember – Walk in Silence

Walking to Remember – Walk in Silence

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
Check-In: 6:30 AM
Location: McKelligon Canyon Gate
Check in at the WE HIKE table.

What to Expect

Remembrance ribbon (first 100 participants)

Reading of the 23 names

Moment of silence

23-Step Walk in Silence

Walk at your own pace and distance

All participants will remain together through the name reading, moment of silence, and 23-Step Walk in Silence before continuing their walk.

This is a free, all-abilities community event. Wheelchairs and strollers are welcome. Water and drinks will be available while supplies last.

Please wear orange in remembrance.

McKelligon Canyon
0
06:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

We Hike
4802334965
wehikeadventure@gmail.com
wehikeadventure.com

Artist Group Info

Lisa Enriquez
wehikeadventure@gmail.com
WE HIKE ADVENTURE
McKelligon Canyon
1500 McKelligon Canyon
El Paso, Texas 79930
4802334965
wehikeadventure@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/wehikeadventure/home