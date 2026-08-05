Walking to Remember – Walk in Silence
Walking to Remember – Walk in Silence
Walking to Remember – Walk in Silence
Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
Check-In: 6:30 AM
Location: McKelligon Canyon Gate
Check in at the WE HIKE table.
What to Expect
Remembrance ribbon (first 100 participants)
Reading of the 23 names
Moment of silence
23-Step Walk in Silence
Walk at your own pace and distance
All participants will remain together through the name reading, moment of silence, and 23-Step Walk in Silence before continuing their walk.
This is a free, all-abilities community event. Wheelchairs and strollers are welcome. Water and drinks will be available while supplies last.
Please wear orange in remembrance.
McKelligon Canyon
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06:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
We Hike
4802334965
wehikeadventure@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Lisa Enriquez
wehikeadventure@gmail.com
McKelligon Canyon
1500 McKelligon CanyonEl Paso, Texas 79930
4802334965
wehikeadventure@gmail.com