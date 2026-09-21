Trio Enchantment will perform a recital featuring newly commissioned pieces for cello, horn, and handheld percussion. Admission is FREE at Atkinson Recital Hall!

The trio—Dr. Hyerim Mapp, cello; Dr. Madelyn Moore, clarinet; and Ms. Nancy Joy, horn—was formed to foster outreach with young and aspiring musicians in the Las Cruces area and to commission new music for the ensemble, which features unique instrumentation.

https://music.nmsu.edu/news/index.html