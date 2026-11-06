Tone chimes concert and food drive
Tone chimes concert and food drive
Please enjoy beautiful harmonies played on vibrant tone chimes, support our food drive for Casa de Peregrinos, and learn about our thriving K-8 school, the Las Cruces Academy. Fifteen dedicated students in grades 3-8 have been learning music and how to play precise harmonies on twenty-five tone chimes over three octaves. Teacher Elizabeth Brasher has chosen a variety of classic and pop pieces. The concert is in our fine school building in Mesilla. Your price of admission is a nonperishable food item or items, such as canned goods.
Las Cruces Academy
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Las Cruces Academy
575-521-9384
director@lascrucesacademy.org
Artist Group Info
Students of the Las Cruces Academy
Las Cruces Academy
1755 Avenida de MercadoMesilla, New Mexico 88046
575-521-9384
director@lascrucesacademy.org