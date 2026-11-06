Tone chimes concert and food drive

Please enjoy beautiful harmonies played on vibrant tone chimes, support our food drive for Casa de Peregrinos, and learn about our thriving K-8 school, the Las Cruces Academy. Fifteen dedicated students in grades 3-8 have been learning music and how to play precise harmonies on twenty-five tone chimes over three octaves. Teacher Elizabeth Brasher has chosen a variety of classic and pop pieces. The concert is in our fine school building in Mesilla. Your price of admission is a nonperishable food item or items, such as canned goods.