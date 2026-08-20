The Clyde W. Tombaugh Lecture Series - Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST)

Please join us to hear Dr. Alan Strauss (NOIRLab)

In late June, Rubin Observatory began its Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). For the next 10-years, Rubin will relentlessly survey the Southern night skies, creating a detailed timelapse of the Universe. In addition to detecting millions of transient phenomenon each night, Rubin will provide the most complete survey of our Solar System to date; the most detailed map of our own galaxy, and deepen our understanding of the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

Dr. Alan Strauss is the Head of Education and Public Outreach (EPO) for the NSF-DOE Vera Rubin Observatory where he leads and interdisciplinary team of astronomers, writers, designers, developers and educators building web-based astronomy experiences for the public. An amateur astronomer by training, Alan earned his PhD from the College of Education at the University of Arizona and perviously worked as the Director of Steward Observatoryês Mount Lemmon SkyCenter and Sky School.

