The Clyde W. Tombaugh Lecture Series and Club Meeting
The Clyde W. Tombaugh Lecture Series and Club Meeting
Please join us to hear John Peterson speak on a collection of the characters he has met in the planetarium business. From the Clyde Tombaugh Planetarium in Alamogordo to the Gene Roddenberry Planetarium in El Paso. A few stories about Dr. Tombaugh, John Dobson, German rocket scientist, John Stapp. Alan Hale, and a collection of astronomers, astronauts, and Star Trek actors
Mesilla Valley Radio Club
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Astronomical Society of Las Cruces
Artist Group Info
judysprojects@yahoo.com
Mesilla Valley Radio Club
6609 Jefferson LnLas Cruces, New Mexico 88011