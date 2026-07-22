The Clyde W. Tombaugh Lecture Series and Club Meeting

Please join us to hear John Peterson speak on a collection of the characters he has met in the planetarium business. From the Clyde Tombaugh Planetarium in Alamogordo to the Gene Roddenberry Planetarium in El Paso. A few stories about Dr. Tombaugh, John Dobson, German rocket scientist, John Stapp. Alan Hale, and a collection of astronomers, astronauts, and Star Trek actors