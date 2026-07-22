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The Clyde W. Tombaugh Lecture Series and Club Meeting

The Clyde W. Tombaugh Lecture Series and Club Meeting

Please join us to hear John Peterson speak on a collection of the characters he has met in the planetarium business. From the Clyde Tombaugh Planetarium in Alamogordo to the Gene Roddenberry Planetarium in El Paso. A few stories about Dr. Tombaugh, John Dobson, German rocket scientist, John Stapp. Alan Hale, and a collection of astronomers, astronauts, and Star Trek actors

Mesilla Valley Radio Club
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Astronomical Society of Las Cruces
https://www.aslc-nm.org/

Artist Group Info

judysprojects@yahoo.com
Mesilla Valley Radio Club
6609 Jefferson Ln
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88011
https://www.aslc-nm.org/Pages_2026/TombaughLectures5.html