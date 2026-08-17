Join us for our 2nd Annual Soup-er Dash 5k & 1-Mile Fun Run, presented by Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Whether you're racing for a personal best or enjoying a leisurely stroll with family and friends, every step helps support a great cause! Come out for a morning of fitness, fun, and community spirit as we make a difference together. We can't wait to see you at the starting line!

All funds raised will help fuel our mission of providing nourishing meals to those in need.