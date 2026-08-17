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Soup-er Dash 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run

Soup-er Dash 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run

Join us for our 2nd Annual Soup-er Dash 5k & 1-Mile Fun Run, presented by Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Whether you're racing for a personal best or enjoying a leisurely stroll with family and friends, every step helps support a great cause! Come out for a morning of fitness, fun, and community spirit as we make a difference together. We can't wait to see you at the starting line!

All funds raised will help fuel our mission of providing nourishing meals to those in need.

La Llorona
$0-$35
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

El Caldito Soup Kitchen
575-312-9250
steven@elcalditosoupkitchen.org
elcalditosoupkitchen.org

Artist Group Info

aalonzo1215@gmail.com
La Llorona
Picacho and Rio Grande
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575-312-2584
lascrucesrunclub@gmail.com
runsignup.com