Soup-er Dash 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run
Soup-er Dash 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run
Join us for our 2nd Annual Soup-er Dash 5k & 1-Mile Fun Run, presented by Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Whether you're racing for a personal best or enjoying a leisurely stroll with family and friends, every step helps support a great cause! Come out for a morning of fitness, fun, and community spirit as we make a difference together. We can't wait to see you at the starting line!
All funds raised will help fuel our mission of providing nourishing meals to those in need.
La Llorona
$0-$35
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
El Caldito Soup Kitchen
575-312-9250
steven@elcalditosoupkitchen.org
Artist Group Info
aalonzo1215@gmail.com
La Llorona
Picacho and Rio GrandeLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575-312-2584
lascrucesrunclub@gmail.com