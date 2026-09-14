Songwriter Sampler

The folk/Americana music world is full of extraordinary songwriters, and a cord of them will be in Las Cruces this fall. From 6:30-9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, you can hear songs from multiple local and national songwriters, including chart-topping narrative songwriter Darryl Purpose; archetypal, imagistic poet Hana Zara; anthemic, folk-pop songwriter Lara Ruggles; pan-Celtic balladeer Pat DeSimio; jazz chanteuse and folk wit Abby Nayra; folk/global fusion composer Doug Adamz; and more.

Tickets are by donation, with proceeds supporting scholarships to Camp Ned—a 501(c)(3) participant-led songwriting retreat dedicated to helping people write songs that could change the world.