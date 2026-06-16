Silver City Community Health Fair

Silver City and area residents from Deming, Lordsburg, Mimbres, Cliff, and elsewhere are invited to attend a community health fair dedicated to promoting wellness, providing essential health services and connecting individuals and families with local resources.

This no-cost event brings together health care organizations including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, Presbyterian Health Plan, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico and United Healthcare to offer access to a wide range of health screenings, vaccinations and resources for individuals of all ages.

Organizations will provide information on area health care services, senior resources, career opportunities, mental health, early childhood programs, employment support, home health care and much more. No-cost informational materials, goodie bags, children’s books and supplies, snacks and bottled water will be available while supplies last.

Attendees will also have the chance to win exciting door prizes, including baby gear from Presbyterian Health Plan, gift certificates to the Silver City Food Co-op, diaper bags, onesies, stuffed bears, umbrellas and lunch bags from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, as well as additional prizes from Molina Healthcare of New Mexico and United Healthcare (no purchase necessary).

