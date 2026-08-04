In recognition of America's 250th anniversary and the Bureau of Land Management's 80th anniversary, the Las Cruces District Office, in collaboration with the City of Las Cruces, will host a community event designed to connect residents with public lands. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on September 12, at the Plaza de Las Cruces (corner of Griggs and Main).

The “Public Lands Palooza” will feature outdoor recreation vendors, highlighting local organizations' activities. The event will include performances by mariachi bands and ballet folklorico groups. The City of Las Cruces will present its remote control hot air balloon, while the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs will introduce the “Wonder Wheels Museum,” a customized 38-foot RV exhibiting the state's historic sites. Velo Cruces will organize a "slow bike ride" race for attendees. BLM’s mascot, Seymour Antelope, is also expected to attend.

