Do you have Parkinson’s Disease or care for someone who does?

Join this group meeting for people in our community who have been recently diagnosed with, or care for persons with, Parkinson’s Disease.

The meeting is designed to answer questions about meds, doctors, symptoms etc. All members are invited to come, especially the long timers, as they have experience and wisdom to share.

The Monthly Support Group meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month. Starting in August, we will meet at Las Cruces Senior Living Social Center conference room. 3011 Buena Vida Circle, Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Social Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Meeting /Guest Speaker: 9:45 a.m.– 11:45 a.m.

All are welcome- family members, care partners and healthcare professionals!

We provide a safe and user-friendly environment where you can openly express your thoughts, listen empathetically to others, and find solace in knowing that you are not alone on this journey. We embrace every voice, whether you are seeking, listening, or just being present.

WE VALUE YOUR PRESENCE!

Parkinson’s Support Group Contacts:

Ken Posey (coordinator):

575 997-8828

weimy65@gmail.com

Jennifer Villa (webmaster):

575 644-7148

jvilla@nmsu.edu

https://www.parkinsonssupport-nm.org

