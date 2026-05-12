Native Plant Society meeting

Please join us Wednesday May 13, 2026 6:30 pm for a conversation with Dr. Stephanie Bestelmeyer, Executive Director of the nonprofit Asombro Institute for Science Education. Through a talk and hands-on displays, you’ll learn how the Asombro team educates thousands of K-12 students about native plants in classrooms, schoolyards, and at Asombro's Chihuahuan Desert Nature Park. Come learn how Asombro works with scientists to create hands-on, innovative lessons that help students learn about seed dispersal, the yucca/yucca moth mutualism, plant structure and function, and creosote bush genetics.