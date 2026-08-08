Native Plant Society meeting
Native Plant Society meeting
Please join us for a conversation with Bella Johnson. Bella recently obtainer her Master's degree from NMSU from the Department of Anima and Range Sciences.
There she studied under the guidance of Dr. Magda Garbowski in the Functional and Restorative Ecology Lab.
Her thesis work dives into how the functional traits of common western restorative plant species interact with Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi (AMF) in ideal watering conditions and under extreme water stress.
Her goal was to understand which of these restoration plant species were dependent on AMF for both growth and survival by studying the plant species functional traits.
NMSU Herbarium - Biology Annex
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Native Plant Society of New Mexico, Las Cruces Chapter
lc@npsnm.org
Artist Group Info
judysprojects@yahoo.com
NMSU Herbarium - Biology Annex
3080 Williams StreetLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005