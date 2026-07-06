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Native Plant Society meeting

Native Plant Society meeting

Please join us for a conversation with Dr. Ashley Rhode and Scarlett Sellers: Busy as a Bee (or Butterfly): Pollinator Conservation in New Mexico.
Ashley is a postdoctoral researcher and adjunct professor at NMSU. In her role as an insect conservation ecologies, she addresses questions of insect
biodiversity loss related to environmental changes, with a particular focus on pollinators. Scarlett is a PhD student in biology at NMSU where
her research focuses on insect conservation and population genetics, focusing on New Mexico bumble bees.

Community Room at First Light Federal Credit Union
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Native Plant Society of New Mexico, Las Cruces Chapter
lc@npsnm.org
www.npsnm.org

Artist Group Info

judysprojects@yahoo.com
Community Room at First Light Federal Credit Union
3791 E. Lohman Avenue
Las Cruces, Illinois 88011
https://aslc-nm.org/Outreach/moongaze/