Native Plant Society meeting
Native Plant Society meeting
Please join us for a conversation with Dr. Ashley Rhode and Scarlett Sellers: Busy as a Bee (or Butterfly): Pollinator Conservation in New Mexico.
Ashley is a postdoctoral researcher and adjunct professor at NMSU. In her role as an insect conservation ecologies, she addresses questions of insect
biodiversity loss related to environmental changes, with a particular focus on pollinators. Scarlett is a PhD student in biology at NMSU where
her research focuses on insect conservation and population genetics, focusing on New Mexico bumble bees.
Community Room at First Light Federal Credit Union
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Native Plant Society of New Mexico, Las Cruces Chapter
lc@npsnm.org
Artist Group Info
judysprojects@yahoo.com
Community Room at First Light Federal Credit Union
3791 E. Lohman AvenueLas Cruces, Illinois 88011