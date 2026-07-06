Native Plant Society meeting

Please join us for a conversation with Dr. Ashley Rhode and Scarlett Sellers: Busy as a Bee (or Butterfly): Pollinator Conservation in New Mexico.

Ashley is a postdoctoral researcher and adjunct professor at NMSU. In her role as an insect conservation ecologies, she addresses questions of insect

biodiversity loss related to environmental changes, with a particular focus on pollinators. Scarlett is a PhD student in biology at NMSU where

her research focuses on insect conservation and population genetics, focusing on New Mexico bumble bees.

