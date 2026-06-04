Native Plant Society meeting

Please join us for a conversation with Dr. Paul W. Hyder, on using ecology to make the most of your pollinator garden. This talk will explore the use of basic ecological principles to plan a pollinator garden.

Paul is an ecologist/science educator who specializes in providing workshops and outdoor experiences for the public. He has worked for the USDA/ARS/Jornada Experimental Range where he studied desert ecology, had a 22-year stint teaching high school science, and is currently an Affiliate Researcher at the Universit of Texas at El Paso, where he works on pollinator conservation. He is the current president of the El Paso Cactus and Rock Club and a member of the Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (ELP).