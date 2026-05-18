MVJBS Monthly Gathering, with BARLOW

The jazz group BARLOW, a local favorite, will return to the Alma d’Arte stage on May 17 with a set of jazz and authentic blues charts. The group includes Sam Barlow (guitar, harmonica, vocals), Sean Thoman Frankhouser (bass), Damian Christian (piano) and Joe Seltzer (drums).

Barlow is an award winning jazz and blues musician from Austin, Texas and a frequent performer throughout Las Cruces and El Paso. He has been a finalist and semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge and holds a New Mexico Music Award and CMA of Texas Award for his harmonica playing on Richard Cagle’s “Zia Blues” album.