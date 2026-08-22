Monthly Gathering w/ the Mesilla Valley Big Band

Dig out your dancing shoes and find a partner before Sept. 20 when the Mesilla Valley Big Band returns to the stage for the Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society’s September Monthly Gathering.

Led by Las Cruces’ Johnny Lang and comprising almost 20 members, the big band is a favorite among locals. The ensemble is an affiliate of the MVJBS and can be heard performing at various venues throughout the fall and spring seasons.

Get ready to pack the hall at Alma D’Arte Charter High School and swing along to tunes by such great composers as Cole Porter, Thad Jones, Duke Ellington and Lester Young, as well as selections such as “How High the Moon,” by Les Paul and “Critical Mass,” by Jeff Jarvis. Audiences may also hear such vocal selections as “Something’s Gotta Give,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Night and Day.”

Join the jazz and blues society Sunday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a social and society update, followed by a full set of live big band music. Bring a dessert or appetizer to share with some of your fellow attendees! Admission is $5 for MVJBS members, $10 for non-members and $2 for students. Purchase tickets at the door or ahead of time at www.mvjazzblues.net/monthly-gatherings.