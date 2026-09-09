Mimbres Valley Harvest Festival 2026

The 19th year that the Mimbres Valley Health Action League has organized this community event on the grounds of our local elementary school. The school will be selling their beloved enchilada dinners and the gym will house the Mimbres Health Fair. On the grounds you will find food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, an old fashioned pie contest, a solar cooking demonstration, organized children’s activities, and a Farmers’ Market.

For more information please go to MVHAL.ORG