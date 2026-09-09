Mimbres Valley Harvest Festival 2026
Mimbres Valley Harvest Festival 2026
The 19th year that the Mimbres Valley Health Action League has organized this community event on the grounds of our local elementary school. The school will be selling their beloved enchilada dinners and the gym will house the Mimbres Health Fair. On the grounds you will find food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, an old fashioned pie contest, a solar cooking demonstration, organized children’s activities, and a Farmers’ Market.
For more information please go to MVHAL.ORG
San Lorenzo Elementary School Grounds
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mimbres Valley Health Action League (MVHAL)
San Lorenzo Elementary School Grounds
2655 Hwy 35 NorthSan Lorenzo, New Mexico 88041
harvestfest@mvhal.org