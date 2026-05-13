Luncheon & Silent Art Auction Fundraiser for the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Uganda

Mark your calendars for a delicious experience! Saturday, May 23rd, from 11:30 am-1:30 pm,

we are having a Ugandan Luncheon/Silent Art Auction in the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Parish Hall

to support our upcoming mission to the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Uganda.

Tickets are 25.00. The food will be prepared with authentic recipes from our brothers

and sisters in Uganda. Experience African cuisine and learn about our mission to the Ugandan orphanage.

All are welcome! For reservations, please call Jane Peacock at (575) 647-1217