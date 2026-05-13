Luncheon & Silent Art Auction Fundraiser for the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Uganda
Luncheon & Silent Art Auction Fundraiser for the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Uganda
Mark your calendars for a delicious experience! Saturday, May 23rd, from 11:30 am-1:30 pm,
we are having a Ugandan Luncheon/Silent Art Auction in the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Parish Hall
to support our upcoming mission to the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Uganda.
Tickets are 25.00. The food will be prepared with authentic recipes from our brothers
and sisters in Uganda. Experience African cuisine and learn about our mission to the Ugandan orphanage.
All are welcome! For reservations, please call Jane Peacock at (575) 647-1217
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church of Las Cruces
25.00
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Las Cruces
(575) 526-6333
Office@saintandrewslc.org
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church of Las Cruces
518 N. Alameda BlvdLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005
(575) 526-6333
Office@saintandrewslc.org