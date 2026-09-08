Hometown Hope at Dry Point Distillers
Hometown Hope at Dry Point Distillers
Dry Point Distillers is hosting a special night to support Tents to Rents! Jackal will serenade with their own amazing approach to live music. Dry Point Distillers will donate a portion of the evening's proceeds to help end homelessness for someone living at Camp Hope. Come enjoy the music, the beverages, and the good feeling that comes with making the world a better place!
September 18, 2026, 6 pm-8 pm
Dry Point Distillers
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jackal
Dry Point Distillers
1680 Calle de Alvarez Ste CLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575 6523414
chris@drypointdistillersnm.com