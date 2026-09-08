Hometown Hope at Dry Point Distillers

Dry Point Distillers is hosting a special night to support Tents to Rents! Jackal will serenade with their own amazing approach to live music. Dry Point Distillers will donate a portion of the evening's proceeds to help end homelessness for someone living at Camp Hope. Come enjoy the music, the beverages, and the good feeling that comes with making the world a better place!

September 18, 2026, 6 pm-8 pm