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First We Bombed New Mexico - THE AFTERMATH. an award winning feature film

First We Bombed New Mexico - THE AFTERMATH. an award winning feature film

Multi award winning feature film follows inspiring New Mexico Hispanic cancer survivor and business woman Tina Cordova who catalyzes a movement and wins acknowledgement and compensation for New Mexico residents whose families suffer cancers tied to radiation from Oppenheimer's Trinity Bomb.

2 screenings on Sunday - 2PM & 6PM (has a special Q&A w/Tina Cordova & director Lois Lipman) at the Fountain Theatre, Mesilla. Buy tickets through the Mesilla Valley Film Society website. $10/ matinee. $20 evening. Society members pay less.

Tina will explain (after the evening screening) how many New Mexican residents whose parents got cancers tied to Trinity now quality for RECA (Radiation Exposure Compensation Act) money that was passed by Congress in July 2025. The compensation is $100,000 for an eligible cancer. Tina will explain what is required to submit and receive this money. So far, 66 million dollars in RECA compensation has been awarded in the last year to New Mexican residents. Our film told this story, created momentum and helped to get this legislation passed.

The Fountain Theatre, Mesilla, NM
$10/ matinee ($8 for Society members). $20 for evening screening ($18 for Society members)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Director Lois Lipman
loislipman@gmail.com
www.firstwebombednewmexico.com
The Fountain Theatre, Mesilla, NM
2469 Calle de Guadalupe
Mesilla, New Mexico 88011
575 642 5865
rsilver@nmsu.edu
https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/LB8DGX2CA84GQ