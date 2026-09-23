First We Bombed New Mexico - THE AFTERMATH. an award winning feature film

Multi award winning feature film follows inspiring New Mexico Hispanic cancer survivor and business woman Tina Cordova who catalyzes a movement and wins acknowledgement and compensation for New Mexico residents whose families suffer cancers tied to radiation from Oppenheimer's Trinity Bomb.

2 screenings on Sunday - 2PM & 6PM (has a special Q&A w/Tina Cordova & director Lois Lipman) at the Fountain Theatre, Mesilla. Buy tickets through the Mesilla Valley Film Society website. $10/ matinee. $20 evening. Society members pay less.

Tina will explain (after the evening screening) how many New Mexican residents whose parents got cancers tied to Trinity now quality for RECA (Radiation Exposure Compensation Act) money that was passed by Congress in July 2025. The compensation is $100,000 for an eligible cancer. Tina will explain what is required to submit and receive this money. So far, 66 million dollars in RECA compensation has been awarded in the last year to New Mexican residents. Our film told this story, created momentum and helped to get this legislation passed.