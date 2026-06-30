Family Day at the Silva Creek Botanical Garden

The Gila Native Plant Society is inviting the community to a Family Day in the Silva Creek Botanical Garden on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 9 am to noon. The event is free and open to people of all ages. There will be activity booths featuring botanical science fun, “Chasing Butterflies” with Heart of the Gila, live music by the Big Ditch Crickets and the Five-Foot Players, light refreshments, and a chance to learn about what’s new in the garden.

The Silva Creek Botanical Garden is located at North Virginia and State Streets in Silver City, just two blocks in from highway 180.